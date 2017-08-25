Two wounded in shooting on Magazine Street

Two people were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon on Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District, New Orleans police said.

The victims were outside the Stardust salon in the 1900 block of Magazine (near St. Mary Street) shortly before 4 p.m. when the gunfire broke out. Two people were wounded, police said.

Employees, who declined to give their names to a reporter, at Stardust said one of the shooting victims was their coworker. He was sitting on a bench outside the salon when the gunfire broke out, they said, and is listed in stable condition now.

Joel Dondis, owner of the il Mercato reception hall across the street, said he had been trying to report apparent drug sales at the corner to the police since January.

“Why didn’t the police department respond to factual information about illegal activity, which would have potentially prevented this situation?” Dondis asked.

The shooting is still being investigated, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.