Three armed robberies reported around Uptown in a single hour

A rash of three armed robberies in three different parts of Uptown — the Lower Garden District, Audubon and Central City — were reported within the span of an hour Wednesday, New Orleans police said.

Around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, a man in his 50s was in the 1300 block of St. Mary Street when he was confronted by a man with an assault rifle who emerged out of a white pickup truck, according to the initial NOPD report. The gunman took the victim’s credit cards and a watch, and then left, the report states.

Around 8:15 p.m., another man in his 50s was in the 2200 block of Simon Bolivar Avenue when three assailants approached, according to the report in that case. One of them cut the victim’s forearm, then took his bike and his girlfriend’s bike, the report states.

Finally, around 8:20 p.m., a man in his 30s was at the drive-up ATM at the Regions Bank in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street when another vehicle pulled in behind him, and a man got out with an M16 assault rifle and pointed it at the victim’s face. They struggled until the victim threw his wallet out the window and drove away, the report states.