The Krewe of O.A.K. gets dirty for 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras (Photos)

A crowd gathers outside of the Maple Leaf Bar for the unveiling of the king and queen of the Krewe of O.A.K. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
On Saturday, August 19, the Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade. The parade rolls down Oak street to Carrollton avenue, down to Palmer park and back up Carrollton down Oak street, finishing at the Maple Leaf Bar. This year’s parade, which rolled a week early, was themed “Dirty One XXXI Coming In Hot.” The queen was Stacy Morigeau and King Robustus XXXI is Doug Trager.
King Robustus XXXI is Doug Trager and queen Stacy Morigeau of the Krewe of O.A.K. greet the crowd in front of the Maple Leaf Bar before the beginning of the parade. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Organ Grinders march down Oak street during the Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Omar Romero dances in front of the Organ Grinders as they reach Palmer Park. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
NOLA Bombshells march down Carrollton avenue towards Palmer Park during the Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Molly Gilmore, left, and Sonita Singh, right, dance during the Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Danny Sullivan leads El Luche Krewe down Oak street during Mid Summer Mardi Gras. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Muff-a-lottas dance troupe march down Oak street during the Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Lesley Santos and Nic Pyke, of Tap Dat dance group, dance outside of the Maple Leaf Bar before the beginning of Mid Summer Mardi Gras. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
William Johnson, IV, Meredith Johnson and William Johnson, V, dance to the music of Soul Brass Band in Palmer Park during Mid Summer Mardi Gras. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Lisa Damore reads poems from Danny Kernick, a friend who died earlier this year. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Anita Oubre Chinola, of the Muff-a-lotta dance troupe, dances to the All for One brass band at Palmer Park during the Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade. Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, August 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)