The Krewe of O.A.K. gets dirty for 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras (Photos)

On Saturday, August 19, the Krewe of O.A.K. hosted the 31st annual Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade. The parade rolls down Oak street to Carrollton avenue, down to Palmer park and back up Carrollton down Oak street, finishing at the Maple Leaf Bar. This year’s parade, which rolled a week early, was themed “Dirty One XXXI Coming In Hot.” The queen was Stacy Morigeau and King Robustus XXXI is Doug Trager.