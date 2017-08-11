Teen wounded in shooting on South Robertson, police say

A teen was shot in the thigh Thursday evening on South Robertson Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The shooting took place around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the 2800 block of South Robertson (near Sixth Street), and left a 17-year-old boy wounded, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim was found in the block with a gunshot wound from a shootout with a small white Volkswagen sedan,” the report states. “The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.