Suspect sought after stealing safe from cell store, police say

After a man who stole a safe from a cell phone store on Rousseau Street in the River Garden was caught on surveillance video, investigators are hoping that releasing photos of him will help lead to his identification, New Orleans police said.

The man used a key to let himself into a store in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street shortly before 4 a.m. July 16, according to the NOPD report on the case. Once inside, he “gained possession of a safe” and left with it, the report states.

Anyone who can help identify the man in the photos is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.