Suspect in robberies with assault rifle surrenders to police

The suspect in a series of armed robberies around Uptown New Orleans last week involving an assault rifle has turned himself in, New Orleans police said.

Torian Douglas, 35, was identified by police Saturday in two robberies from last week. The first was Wednesday (Aug. 2) in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas, where he allegedly robbed a customer at the Regions Bank ATM with an assault rifle, taking his wallet after a brief struggle through the vehicle window, according to initial police reports. The second took place at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Joseph Street, where he allegedly confronted a woman in her 70s while wielding a “long gun,” tried to grab her purse and made off with her wallet, cell phone and makeup pouch after another brief struggle, the report in that case states.

Douglas was initially described as driving a white Chevrolet Silverado in the Tchoupitoulas case, and then a black two-door sports car on Joseph Street, the reports noted.

After police publicized Douglas’ identity on Saturday morning, he turned himself into the Second District police station on Sunday with a lawyer, said NOPD spokeswoman Ambria Washington. Douglas was booked into jail on two counts of armed robbery and an outstanding warrant from Jefferson Parish, jail records show.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.