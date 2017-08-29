New Orleans residents urged to stay home as rain from Tropical Storm Harvey continues

After rain bands from Tropical Storm Harvey brought nearly 6 inches of rain to New Orleans on Monday, city officials warned residents to stay off the streets if at all possible because of the continued threat of flooding with nearly several inches more rain expected Tuesday.

The center of Harvey has moved back into the Gulf of Mexico off the Texas coast and is slowly moving northward, with a second landfall predicted around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Lake Charles, according to the National Weather Service.

“Yesterday, the City experienced some localized flooding and received as much as 5.85 inches of rain at the Sewerage and Water Board (S&WB) pump station in New Orleans East,” according to a news release form the city. “Mayor Landrieu has advised residents to stay home and shelter in place today due to heavy rainfall and potential localized flooding associated with Harvey.

“Heavy rainfall remains the primary concern for New Orleans, with 3 to 4 inches of rain forecasted for today. Rain bands could produce considerably more rain in isolated areas. Higher winds and potential for tornadoes can be anticipated in these rain bands.”

The city remains under a flash flood warning.

Sandbags are available around the city, including at Fire Department Station 16 at 2000 Martin Luther King Blvd. More than 57,000 sandbags have been distributed this month, the city said.