South Claiborne gas station granted alcohol sales following renovation

A gas station at South Claiborne Avenue and Washington Avenue has received permission from the New Orleans City Council to sell alcohol after the completion of renovations there.

The Super Discount Gas at 2727 South Claiborne Avenue sought permission to sell packaged liquor, wine and beer in the retail food store that will occupy one of the three units in its newly constructed building, which replaces a small sales kiosk. The other two units are an auto repair shop and a rug retailer, city documents note.

“While I’m not especially delighted to expand the permissions to sell alcohol, there has been no opposition from the community, and a real commitment from the owners to make sure this is a quality gas station along the corridor,” said City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell said at a brief hearing on the request at the June 15 meeting of the City Council. “The million-dollar renovation and real expansion of this site makes it much easier for me to grant this approval.”

The redevelopment of the gas station, Cantrell said, fits in well with other major new projects along South Claiborne, such as the Magnolia Marketplace and, more recently, the Green Tea building at Napoleon Avenue.

“The improvements at this site are surely needed, but it’s moving in the right direction for the fabric that we need along Claiborne Avenue,” Cantrell said.

No one spoke in opposition to the request, and gas station owner Bobby DeLaughter thanked Cantrell for her trust that the business will have a positive impact on the corridor.

“I couldn’t have said it better,” DeLaughter said.

The conditional use for alcohol sales had a positive recommendation from the City Planning Commission, along with 22 separate operating requirements placed on the gas station. The alcohol cannot constitute more than 15 percent of retail sales or 10 percent of the floor display area, and no signage for it should be visible from the street, for example.

The City Council unanimously gave the project a final vote of approval in July.