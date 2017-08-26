Rouses on Tchoupitoulas robbed at gunpoint

The Rouses grocery on Tchoupitoulas Street was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday, New Orleans police said.

Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, a man armed with a gun forced two employees inside the store and into the manager’s office, according to the initial NOPD report. Inside, he made one of the workers open the safe, then took the money from it and left, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.