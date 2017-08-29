‘Reznor’ graffiti taggers caught on surveillance camera on Camp Street, police say

A group of graffiti taggers writing the name ‘Reznor’ — which appears on signs and buildings across Uptown and much of the rest of New Orleans — were caught on video in the Central Business District earlier this month, New Orleans police said.

Four taggers scrawled the word on “several window of a downtown restaurant” in the 300 block of Camp Street around 12:45 a.m. Aug. 19, according to a NOPD report. They then left toward Poydras Street, the report states.

“Two out of four subjects were observed wearing white latex gloves during the incident,” the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Eighth District station at 658-6080 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.