Pickup crashes into gas station during attempted ATM heist, police say

A pickup truck crashed through the wall of a South Claiborne Avenue gas station while it was open Saturday in attempt to steal the ATM, and New Orleans police say a second, similar heist was successful in Jefferson Parish the next day.

The crash took place around 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Delta Fuel Mart on South Claiborne at Toledano Street, said NOPD Sgt. Jerusha Carroll, who supervises property crimes in the Sixth District. The pickup backed through the wall of the business in an attempt to dislodge the cash machine, but the machine became so covered in debris from the crash that it was inaccessible, and the would-be thieves drove away, Carroll said.

The clerk inside initially thought the crash was an accident, until a review of the station’s security footage showed that the truck actually made a second attempt to hit the machine after the first failed to move it, Carroll said. The thieves were also wearing masks and gloves, the security footage revealed.

“They didn’t realize the ATM was the target,” Carroll said. “They didn’t know what was going on.”

The thieves apparently did not want to hurt anyone with their heist, said a clerk who identified himself as “Moe” at the Delta Fuel station on Tuesday afternoon. Security footage shows that they were in the parking lot waiting until the clerk who was on duty — a different employee — was standing near the ATM, and they did not begin ramming the building until he had stepped away.

“They were waiting until he moved from the ATM side,” the clerk said.

A similar crash and theft took place Sunday in Jefferson Parish, and the thieves were successful in taking the cash machine, said NOPD Sixth District Commander Ronnie Stevens. After that case, Sixth District police found the discarded, empty machine and a vehicle believed to be used in the heists abandoned at Taylor Park in the Hoffman Triangle area.

Inside the Delta Fuel Mart on Tuesday, the exterior wall had been repaired with panels that mostly matched the rest of the building, but the plywood repairs showed on the inside. The cash machine has not been replaced, to the consternation of at least one woman who stopped in to use it on Tuesday.

“You moved your ATM?” asked the woman.

The clerk replied that it was taken away after someone tried to steal it.

“Unfortunate for us all,” the woman replied as she left.