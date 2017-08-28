Orleans schools closed Tuesday amid flooding concerns

All Orleans Parish School Board and Recovery School District campuses in New Orleans will be closed Tuesday amid concerns about flooding, and may remain closed later in the week depending on the weather, officials said.

For details, see the news release from the Orleans Parish School Board below:

Due to the threat of severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Harvey, the Orleans Parish School Board (OPSB) and Recovery School District (RSD) will close all schools for Tuesday, August 29th. Further announcements concerning school for Wednesday – Friday will be made in a timely fashion based on up to date forecasts.

The decision to close school for Tuesday applies to students and classes for all public direct-run and charter schools throughout Orleans Parish. Both OPSB Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. and RSD Superintendent Kunjan Narechania urge families and staff to adhere to all warnings from the city to ensure their safety.

The decision to close all schools was made this afternoon in order to provide families and staff ample time to plan and secure childcare as the city deals with the threat of rain and potential storm damage. Essential personnel from both OPSB and RSD will remain on duty to monitor the situation throughout the coming days.

Officials from the OPSB and RSD remain in close contact with school leaders and the Mayor’s office on storm related matters.

The OPSB posts weather related announcements on the website at opsb.us and on their Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/OrleansParishSchoolBoard/) and Twitter (@_OPSB) accounts. Officials also recommend families pay attention to the local online, television and radio media for weather related announcements and updates

For more information on OPSB, visit www.opsb.us and OPSB Facebook and Twitter (@_OPSB) pages. For more information on RSD, visit www.rsdla.net and RSD Facebook and Twitter (@RSD_LA)pages.