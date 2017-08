A traffic stop Tuesday on Milan Street led officers to the discovery of marijuana, a handgun and a roll of cash, New Orleans police said.

Rene Washington, 24, was driving in the 3200 block of Milan Street on around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, when NOPD Second District officers stopped him, according to a police report.

“The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Washington, was found to have in his possession marijuana, as well as a digital scale, cash and a fully loaded hand gun,” the report states.

Washington was arrested on charges of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute it and while carrying a gun.