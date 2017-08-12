ManhattanJack and Il Posto both close temporarily; Beth Biundo Sweets opens on Baronne

Both the ManhattanJack and Il Posto restaurants are closing, saying they plan to reopen under new management, while the new Beth Biundo Sweets bakery shop has opened on Baronne Street.

ManhattanJack, the celebrated Prytania Street coffeeshop and bakery, showed a “closed” earlier this week, and an evolving series of messages from its ownership alternately blamed “new city code,” declared the closing “until further notice,” and then suggested it could reopen in around a month or so with rebranding, according to Stephanie Carter of Eater NOLA. The eatery shared ownership with Altamura, which closed earlier this summer.

Likewise, Il Posto Italian cafe on Dryades Street also told patrons via Facebook that they will be closing on Aug. 14, according to Helen Freund of Gambit . The cafe later updated its message to say that they plan to reopen “under new ownership in September,” Freund reported.

Beth Biundo, the James Beard-nominated former pastry chef at Lilette, has opened her own bakery near the Martin Wine Cellar culinary corridor at 3917 Baronne Street, according to Brenna Houck of Eater NOLA. “Customers can expect to find the pastry case filled with a range of treats such as blueberry basil pound cake, malted milk ice cream sandwiches, chess pie bars, and more. The shop will also offer coffee, tea, and bottled beverages,” Houck writes.