Man walking home on Magazine robbed at gunpoint, police say

A man walking home from work was robbed at gunpoint at a Magazine Street intersection, New Orleans police said Wednesday morning.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was near Magazine Street’s intersection with Valence Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, when he was confronted by an assailant with a semi-automatic handgun, according to the initial NOPD report.

The gunman “escorted him to a dark area, [then] took the victim’s wallet out of his pocket and fled in a silver Monte Carlo,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.