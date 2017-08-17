Man stabbed on Broadway while trying to break up fight between two women, police say

A man in his 30s was stabbed Wednesday night while trying to break up a fight between two women on Broadway Street, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, the man tried to stop the fight near Broadway and Earhart Boulevard, but he was stabbed in the leg, according to the NOPD report. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in a private vehicle, the report states.

The incident was initially reported as a shooting, but police realized it was a stabbing instead shortly afterward, NOPD spokeswoman Dawne Massey said Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.