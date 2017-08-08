Man killed in Broadmoor shooting, police say

A man was shot to death Monday night on South Prieur Street in Broadmoor, New Orleans Police said.

After reports of a shooting at South Prieur and General Taylor streets around 9:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, officers found a victim lying in the street with gunshot wound to the head, according to a NOPD report. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterward.

The man’s name has yet to be released by authorities, and the police report refers to him as “unknown adult male.” The investigation closed the 4200 block of South Prieur until about midnight, and neighbors who gathered behind the crime-scene tape said they did not recognize him either.

“He can’t be from around here,” said one woman, standing on General Pershing Street with her husband. “Nobody’s come out here yet. As far as family, I haven’t seen nobody.”

A woman whose scooter was parked near the man’s body said she was in a nearby home when the shooting took place, but neither she nor the others there heard it. They did not realize a man had been killed until she walked out the front door to leave, she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.