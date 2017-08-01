Man critically wounded in Philip Street shooting, police say

A man in his 40s was seriously injured in a shooting Monday evening on Philip Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim was in the 2600 block of Philip (just off Simon Bolivar Avenue) around 11 p.m. when police found him suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the initial NOPD report. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and listed in critical condition afterward.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.