Man critically injured in St. Andrew Street shooting, police say

A man in his 20s was critically injured in a shooting overnight on St. Andrew Street, New Orleans police said Saturday morning.

The victim was found “lying on his back with multiple gunshot wounds” in the 1400 block of St. Andrew shortly after 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, according to the initial NOPD report. An ambulance took him to the hospital, and he was listed in critical condition afterward, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.