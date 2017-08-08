Man carjacked on Simon Bolivar in Central City, police say

A man had his pickup truck taken at gunpoint on Simon Bolivar Boulevard early Monday evening, and was unable to stop his assailant even by jumping in the bed of the truck, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was in the 1400 block of Simon Bolivar Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, with the engine running on his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the initial NOPD report. An unknown man with a chrome semi-automatic handgun jumped in the truck, so the victim jumped in the bed of the truck to stop him, the report states.

The gunman then stopped the truck and got out, so the victim got out as well to escape him, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.