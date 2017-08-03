Juan’s Flying Burrito opens for dinner in former Slice spot; Nomiya noodle restaurant also open on Magazine

The fourth location of Juan’s Flying Burrito is now open for dinner in the former Slice Pizza location on Magazine Street, and a new Ramen noodle shop called Nomiya has also begun opening its doors on Magazine.

The Slice location at 5538 Magazine Street — which was operated by the same restaurant group as Juan’s — closed earlier this summer. After several weeks of renovations, the new incarnation as Juan’s is now open from 4 to 10 p.m. for dinner, with lunch coming soon, according to a sign at the location.

The Juan’s is the fourth location for that restaurant around New Orleans, following the original Lower Garden District spot also on Magazine, the Mid-City spot on South Carrollton Avenue, and the Central Business District location that formerly was Lucky Rooster.

Magazine Street is seeing a rush of new restaurants replacing several that have closed recently. Nomiya, a ramen bar in the former Rivista bakery location at 4226 Magazine, had its soft opening last week and will celebrate a grand opening Aug. 13, according to its Facebook page.

The opening of Saffron NOLA, a new Indian restaurant at 4128 Magazine in the former Saveur location, also has an imminent opening, with Facebook photos showing off a newly stocked bar and tables ready for diners.

Max Well, a salad and juice bar, will open this fall to replace the Fresh Bar that closed at 6101 Magazine earlier this year, according to Eater NOLA.