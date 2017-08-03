Juan’s Flying Burrito opens for dinner in former Slice spot; Nomiya noodle restaurant also open on Magazine

The newest Juan’s Flying Burrito is now open for dinner in the former Slice location at Magazine and Joseph Street. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

The fourth location of Juan’s Flying Burrito is now open for dinner in the former Slice Pizza location on Magazine Street, and a new Ramen noodle shop called Nomiya has also begun opening its doors on Magazine.

The Slice location at 5538 Magazine Street — which was operated by the same restaurant group as Juan’s — closed earlier this summer. After several weeks of renovations, the new incarnation as Juan’s is now open from 4 to 10 p.m. for dinner, with lunch coming soon, according to a sign at the location.

The Juan’s is the fourth location for that restaurant around New Orleans, following the original Lower Garden District spot also on Magazine, the Mid-City spot on South Carrollton Avenue, and the Central Business District location that formerly was Lucky Rooster.

Magazine Street is seeing a rush of new restaurants replacing several that have closed recently. Nomiya, a ramen bar in the former Rivista bakery location at 4226 Magazine, had its soft opening last week and will celebrate a grand opening Aug. 13, according to its Facebook page.

The opening of Saffron NOLA, a new Indian restaurant at 4128 Magazine in the former Saveur location, also has an imminent opening, with Facebook photos showing off a newly stocked bar and tables ready for diners.

Max Well, a salad and juice bar, will open this fall to replace the Fresh Bar that closed at 6101 Magazine earlier this year, according to Eater NOLA.