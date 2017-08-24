Five robbery incidents reported around Uptown in a single day

Five robbery incidents — including two at fast-food businesses, two of pedestrians near the Pontchartrain Expressway overpass, and one in a Carrollton neighborhood — were reported around the Uptown area Wednesday, New Orleans police said.

The first robbery took place around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, when a woman in her 30s met 18-year-old Anthony Hood in the 8500 block of Jeanette Street to sell him a phone, according to the initial NOPD report. During the meeting, Hood “pushed the victim to the ground and took her belongings,” the report states, and he was arrested soon afterward.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a man in his 40s was walking near St. Charles Avenue and Calliope Street when another man accused him of owing him money, according to the report in that case. The victim tried to walk away, but “a brief struggle ensued, causing the victim to drop his wallet,” so his assailant grabbed it from the ground and left with it, the report states.

Around 7:30 p.m., a gray Toyota Camry pulled up to the drive-through window of the Rally’s in the 1600 block of Louisiana Avenue and threatened the two employees inside — a woman in her 40s and a teen — with a black revolver, according to the report in that case. He demanded the register, but they ran from the window and he drove off, the report states.

About 45 minutes later, a man clad in dark clothing with a bandana on his head entered the Subway restaurant in the 6200 block of South Claiborne with a black-and-silver revolver and demanded all the money in the store from the cashier, a woman in her 20s, according to the initial NOPD report. “As the victim exited through the back door, another employee that was in the back, heard the subject open the cash drawer and flee the location,” the report states.

Finally, around 11:30 p.m., a man in his 40s and his wife were walking near Camp and Calliope streets when he was attacked from the rear by several strangers, according to the report in that case. As they assaulted him, they took his cell phone and his wallet from his pocket and left with it, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in the above cases, but anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.