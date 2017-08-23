‘Crash and grab’ ATM bandits strike another gas station on South Broad Street, police say

A dramatic heist of a cash machine that involved driving a truck through a gas station wall was repeated again on South Broad, New Orleans police said.

At 4:23 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, a white Ford pickup rammed through the storefront of the Fast Stop convenience store in the 2700 block of South Broad Street several times, and three people then removed an ATM machine from inside the building and placed in the back of a waiting van, according to a NOPD report. They drove off in both vehicles, though police later found the pickup abandoned and learned it had previously been stolen, the report states.

The NOPD Sixth District police had previously described a similar heist attempt at a gas station on South Claiborne last week. The same technique has now been used twice in Jefferson Parish cases as well, according to our partners at WWL-TV.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to Sgt. Jerusha Carroll, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.