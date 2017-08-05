Should the next New Orleans City Council unify all its public parks under one system?

The members of the New Orleans City Council who are elected this fall should work to create a single, unified system governing all the city’s parks and recreation, according to three candidates for the open At-Large seat on the council, and then should find ways to redirect money to it without raising taxes.

The candidates also questioned the need for a new Entergy power plant, and discussed their views on affordable housing, mental-health treatment and other issues during a Saturday afternoon forum.

The forum, hosted by the progressive civic-engagement group Indivisible NOLA on Saturday afternoon, featured questions both from activists within the group on issues of housing affordability, mental-health and the jail size, but also a wider range of topics from the audience.

Keith Hardie, a Carrollton neighborhood activist, reminded the candidates that a proposed property-tax to support the Audubon Institute had failed, in part because voters wanted their tax money to go to a wider range of recreation activities. The city, however, has no unified public parks system — it has individual boards that govern specific properties like Audubon Park, a recreation department, and even a Parks and Parkways department that handles other green spaces.

Would the candidates be in favor of uniting this “Balkanized” collection of agencies, Hardie asked, into a single public parks department like other cities? And would they then support a new property tax dedicated to funding it?

State Rep. Helena Moreno, answering first, said she would support a unified parks system. But, before she would try to create a new tax for it, she would try to create new opportunities for partnerships.

For example, Moreno said, she would work with the Orleans Parish School Board to try to give the city recreation access to school property like gyms and ball fields. She would also try to focus on new recreation opportunities for teen girls as well as for teen boys, such as by matching midnight basketball with a similar midnight volleyball program. Schools, Moreno concluded, could be “almost new community centers.”

State Rep. Joe Bouie seized on Moreno’s notion of partnering with the schools as similar examples of government activities that are being too rapidly “privatized.” Just as the city gave the operation of almost all its public schools to individual charter boards, it also created the New Orleans Recreation Department Commission.

Before the schools were chartered, Bouie said, they were already used as community centers. Like Moreno, however, he said he would “clearly” support unifying the park system, but hesitate to create a new tax for recreation, and would instead support looking at the money already going to NORDC.

Businessman Kenneth Cutno said recreation is one of many examples of a city function that needs to be scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up. For starters, the salaries of leaders at the Audubon Institute are too high, he said.

“Cut it,” Cutno said. That’s more money for us.”

He would also cut midnight basketball, he said, because it keeps kids out the streets too late.

In response to another question, the three candidates all questioned the need for a new power station that Entergy is proposing in New Orleans East.

Bouie said the neighbors oppose it, so he would convene a meeting between them and Entergy to discuss their concerns, but would tend to oppose it as well unless Entergy could clearly address all concerns with it.

Moreno said she wants an independent, third-party review of the project to determine whether it is needed.

Cutno said if the residents oppose it, he will too.

To read our live coverage of the candidates’ responses on other issues, see below.

