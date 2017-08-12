Carjacker yanks woman, kids out of car; calls later and tells her where to find it

A carjacker in Hollygrove yanked a woman and her children out of her car Friday evening and drove off in it, then called her later that night to tell her where to find it, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was near Hollygrove and Oleander streets around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, when a man whose name she knew stopped her and asked for a ride, according to the initial NOPD report. She refused, so he pulled her and her two children out of the car and drove off in it, the report states.

The man then called the woman a while later and told her where she could find her car in Jefferson Parish, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.