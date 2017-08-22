Bank robbed on St. Charles Avenue; couple robbed in Freret Street parking lot

The Capital One bank branch on St. Charles Avenue was robbed Monday afternoon, and a couple was robbed by a man who had broken into their car in a Freret Street parking lot that night, New Orleans police said.

Around 12:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, a man walked into the Capital One branch in the 3500 block of St. Charles Avenue and “slid a note under the teller’s window,” according to the initial NOPD report. The teller handed him cash, and he left on foot, the report states.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a man and a woman both in their early 20s were returning to their car parked in the 4500 block of Freret Street and saw that the rear window had been broken, and that a man was sitting in the back seat, according to the report in that case. The woman screamed and ran, while the perpetrator took the man’s wallet and cell phone, the report states.

Anyone with information in either case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.