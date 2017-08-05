At-Large City Council candidates to meet at forum

Indivisible NOLA, a progressive civic-engagement organization, will host a forum this afternoon featuring the candidates for one of the At-Large seats on the New Orleans City Council.

The forum will begin at 4:30 p.m. today (Saturday, Aug. 5) at Temple Sinai, 6227 St Charles Avenue. All four candidates who initially qualified pledged to attend, though one — Eldon Anderson — was since disqualified.

See the event announcement for more details: