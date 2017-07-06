Woman carjacked on LaSalle near universities, police say

A woman had her vehicle taken from her at gunpoint overnight on LaSalle Street near the universities, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was in the 6200 block of LaSalle (near Palmer Avenue) around 2 a.m. Thursday, July 6, when she was confronted by an armed man “who demanded she get out of her vehicle and leave her purse,” according to the initial NOPD report. She complied, and he drove off in her 2006 white Kia Sorento with license plate “YJP 500,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.