Unity Spiritual Center to host presentation for the ancient healing art of Jin Shin Jitshu

On Sunday, August 6, Margaret Nicolson, a certified Jin Shin Jitshu practitioner, will give a free presentation and demonstration of this ancient healing art at Unity of New Orleans Spiritual Center, as part of the Bob Tucker Wellness Forum.

Jin Shin Jitshu is a Japanese art form, which relieves pain and tension in the body. Its literal translation is “the art of the creator through compassionate man.” Practiced before the birth of Buddha, Jin Shin was rediscovered in the early 20th century by Master Jiro Murai. The presentation will take place from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at Unity of New Orleans, located at 3722 St. Charles Ave.

“A style of acupressure, Jin Shin Jyutsu harmonizes the body, mind and spirit, allowing the body to heal and renew,” said Nicolson. “The practice promotes optimal health and wellbeing, reducing the effects of stress and facilitating the body’s own capacity to heal itself.” The human body contains energetic pathways that feed life into our cells, but when one or more is blocked, the flow of energy is disrupted. The modality works with a set of 26 specific points along those pathways to balance the “life force energy.” As the pathways are cleared through a gentle, hands-on application, balance is restored. Nicolson will demonstrate how healing can easily be practiced on oneself. A daily maintenance program as well as a specific individual program can be designed to maintain harmony or break down new congestions. Twenty minutes is all that is required to complete one circulation pattern or hold a SEL point or finger for a couple of minutes.

Unity’s Wellness Forum is held the first Sunday of every month before the service.