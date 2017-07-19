Trinity Artist Series honors French Independence through music & dance (photos)

Dr. Courtney Bryan, left, and Calvin Johnson, right, perform a Sidney Bechet tune at the Trinity Church Bastille Day Celebration 2017. The celebration, which was part of Trinity’s Artist Series, featured local, national and international acts. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Trinity Episcopal Church celebrated Bastille Day 2017 during their Artist Series performance on Sunday, July 16. The celebration included local, national, and international acts performing music, all either in French, about France, or performed by French musicians.
The Israeli Dance Group performs at the Trinity Church Bastille Day Celebration 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The audience sings La Marseillaise to conclude the performance at the Trinity Church Bastille Day Celebration 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Albinas Prizgintas plays piano and sings at the Trinity Church Bastille Day Celebration 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Maria Elise Thomas sings soprano with Albinas Prizgintas on piano at the Trinity Church Bastille Day Celebration 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Joy Green Meade sings at the Trinity Church Bastille Day Celebration 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Phil the Tremolo King, left, plays while Siham, right, sings at the Trinity Church Bastille Day Celebration 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Patrice Fisher performs with the New Orleans Celtic Ensemble at the Trinity Church Bastille Day Celebration 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Maria Victoire performs with Pennsylvania John, center, Mark Williams, right, and others at the Trinity Church Bastille Day Celebration 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
New Orleans Celtic Harp Ensemble performs at the Trinity Church Bastille Day Celebration 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)