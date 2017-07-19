Trinity Artist Series honors French Independence through music & dance (photos)

Dr. Courtney Bryan, left, and Calvin Johnson, right, perform a Sidney Bechet tune at the Trinity Church Bastille Day Celebration 2017. The celebration, which was part of Trinity’s Artist Series, featured local, national and international acts. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)

Trinity Episcopal Church celebrated Bastille Day 2017 during their Artist Series performance on Sunday, July 16. The celebration included local, national, and international acts performing music, all either in French, about France, or performed by French musicians.