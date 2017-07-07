Three charged with violent crimes, five with property crimes in recent Uptown arrests

Three people were charged with a variety of violent crimes around the Central City area, and five others were charged with theft, burglary and illegal possession of stolen property around the university area and other parts of Uptown over the last week, New Orleans police officials announced.

VIOLENT CRIMES

The violent-crimes arrests were as follows:

On Friday, June 30, the Violent Offenders Warrant Squad arrested 34-year-old Latoya Nathan on a charge of aggravated battery by cutting in the 3200 block of Thalia Street, according to a NOPD report.

The same day, the squad arrested Troy Lee Jr., 39, on charges of simple battery, simple robbery and simple burglary in connection with a June 10 incident in the 2000 block of Third Street, the report states. He was also charged with simple battery and simple assault in two other incidents.

Barbara White, 66, was arrested Sunday, July 2, on a charge of aggravated assault in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street, the report states.

PROPERTY CRIMES

The following people were arrested on property-crimes charges, the report states:

Tremain Richardson, 34, was arrested Friday with two counts of theft in connection with incidents June 7 and June 19 in the 5300 block of Freret Street.

Titus Rowe, 32, was arrested Saturday on charges of authorized entry of a business and theft of a motor vehicle for incidents May 21 in the 100 block of McAlister Way and June 21 at Calhoun and Willow streets.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in the 3400 block of South Carrollton in connection with a June 21 burglary in the 3600 block of Gen. Pershing St.

Robert Hudson, 31, was arrested Monday on a simple-burglary charge in connection with a June 27 auto break-in in the 1800 block of Coliseum Street. He was also charged in connection with two previous auto burglaries, one on May 16 in the 3000 block of Octavia, and and one on June 27 in the 1200 block of St. Mary.

Johnnie Leonard, 39, was arrested the same day in the 3100 block of Audubon Street on a charge of illegal possession things related to a May 24 incident in the 4700 block of Prytania.

Not all booking photos were immediately available at the Orleans Parish Jail website. Photos of arrested suspects are no longer accessible to the public when the individual leaves the jail on bond, transfer to another facility, or other forms of release.