This Week at The Broad: The Best Cure is Laughter

We absolutely love it when our guests get excited for a movie. The emails and Facebook messages start coming in from all corners of the city and the phone starts going off the hook with the same requests. The truth is, we wanted to show this movie just as much as you want us to. After a bunch of work behind the scenes, we are happy to talk about our next film.





THE BIG SICK could be the breakout indie hit of the year. Based on the real life romance between the star/co-writer Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon (who also co-wrote the film), this is a romantic comedy that shows why we still love romantic comedies. For all of you who waited to catch this film with us you are in for a special treat. Our Thursday 7/13 screening of the film will include THE BIG(GER) SICK, a collection of stand-up performances from the stars of the film at no additional charge. This is a one-night-only special event so grab those tickets in advance for this unique and exciting screening.

Looking for something a little more out-there? We’re excited to announce that FUNERAL PARADE OF ROSES will be joining us for a special limited engagement this week. The fine folks at Cinelicious brought us BELLADONNA OF SADNESS last year, and this time around, we have a look at the wild side of Tokyo with an adaption of Oedipus Rex, starring drag queens. If you are currently not at work, we recommend checking out the trailer HERE to see some of this awesomeness for yourself.

DESPICABLE ME 3, BABY DRIVER, and SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING will be staying on screen for this next week as we say goodbye to WONDER WOMAN on Thursday. Feel like getting extra classy? Next month we bring the Royal Opera House’s production of OTELLO to the big screen for a Saturday matinee. Tickets will be going on sale very soon for this special event so stay tuned.

THE BIG SICK

Friday – Sunday: 11:10 AM 1:45 PM 4:20 PM 7:00 PM 9:35 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:45 PM 4:20 PM 7:00 PM 9:35 PM

Thursday: 11:10 AM 1:45 PM 4:20 PM 7:15 PM 9:50 PM

SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING

Friday – Sunday: 11:00 AM 1:40 PM 4:25 PM 7:10 PM 9:55 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:40 PM 4:25 PM 7:10 PM 9:55 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 1:40 PM 4:25 PM 7:10 PM 9:55 PM

DESPICABLE ME 3

Friday – Sunday: 11:45 AM 2:00 PM 4:10 PM 6:20 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:00 PM 4:10 PM 6:20 PM

BABY DRIVER

Friday – Sunday: 12:00 PM 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:20 PM 9:45 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:20 PM 9:45 PM

Thursday: 11:45 AM 2:15 PM 4:45 PM 7:40 PM 10:00 PM

FUNERAL PARADE OF ROSES

Friday- Wednesday: 8:30 PM

COMING SOON: GIRLS TRIP

Thursday 7/20: 7:00 PM 9:35 PM

