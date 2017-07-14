Teen shot to death on Jeanette Street, police say

A 19-year-old was shot to death Friday morning on Jeanette Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim was found lying face up and unresponsive with several gunshot wounds on the sidewalk in the 8500 block of Jeanette Street around 7 a.m. Friday, July 14, according to initial NOPD reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Robert Bachelder, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.