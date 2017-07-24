Tails of the Cocktail closes with annual block party on Freret (Photos)

Kellie Thorn, from Atlanta, mixes two cocktails at Hi Hat Cafe. The 3rd annual Freret Street Block Party, the closing event of Tails of the Cocktail, included drinks at seven different restaurants from Jena to Soniat Street. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Seven bars on Freret Street between Jena and Soniat Streets offered specialty cocktails as part of the third annual Freret Street Block Party. The block party is the closing event for New Orleans’ annual Tails of the Cocktail event. Some participating venues featured bartenders from out of town.
Luke Rodriguez eats the orange off of a cocktail at Hi Hat Cafe.
The third-annual Freret Street Block Party, the closing event of Tails of the Cocktail, included drinks at seven different restaurants from Jena to Soniat Street.
Marcus Woodham of Pecan's Pit Stop cuts up some ribs to be served outside of Gasa Gasa.
(l-r) Anna Jensen, Brit Phillips, and Katie Callen pose for a photograph outside of Cure during the block party. The three friends made their way through all of the bars that were part of the event.
A bartender at Cure serves up a signature cocktail during the block party.
Bar Frances served signature cocktails on Sunday.
Ryan Iriarte fixes a drink at Hi Hat Cafe during the block party.
Ancora served drink specials as part of the party with Bryn Thompson and Carmine Potenza of Loa.
Evan Wolf of Company Burger serves up the restaurant's signature cocktail for the evening, the Company Mule.