Suspect caught on camera after Jeanette Street homicide captured, police say

The suspect caught on surveillance video after a fatal shooting on Jeanette Street last week was captured Wednesday on the Westbank and arrested, New Orleans police said.

Tyjon Luque, 17, is charged with second-degree murder in the July 14 shooting death of 19-year-old Duvander Haley, according to a NOPD news release. Police responding to a shooting call around 7:15 a.m. found Haley lying face up on the sidewalk in the 8500 block of Jeanette Street (near Joliet) with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

After being identified by homicide detectives, Luque was located Wednesday near General DeGaulle Drive and Kraft Place by officers in the NOPD’s Algiers-based Fourth District.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Robert Bachelder, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.