Susan Guidry endorses Joe Giarrusso for District A seat

Though the campaign for her District A seat on the New Orleans City Council is just beginning, Councilwoman Susan Guidry announced Friday night her preference for a successor.

Guidry endorsed Joe Giarrusso in an email to supporters, noting that his leadership of his neighborhood association mirrored her own path and preparation for the work of representing a district on the City Council.

Giarrusso has also garnered the endorsements of two unions, the AFL-CIO and the New Orleans Firefighters Association.

In addition to Giarrusso, five other candidates are vying for the seat: Tilman Hardy, Aylin Maklansky, Dan Ring, Drew Ward and Toyia Washington-Kendrick.

To read Guidry’s full statement endorsing Giarrusso, see below: