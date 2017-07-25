Praline store robbed, woman’s purse snatched on Josephine, police say

A praline store was robbed Monday evening, and a woman’s purse was snatched by a man on a bicycle on Josephine Street, New Orleans polices said.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, a man walked into Pralines by Jeanne, implied that he had a weapon and demanded cash from the register, according to the initial NOPD report. “The victim complied and the perpetrator fled on foot across the street,” the report states.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a woman in her 50s was in the 1600 block of Josephine Street (about a block off St. Charles) when a man on a bicycle confronted her from behind, according to the report in that case. She tried to get away but fell down, and he snatched purse and then rode off, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.