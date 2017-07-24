New Orleans police officer shot in drive-by on Camp Street

A New Orleans Police Department officer was injured in a drive-by shooting overnight on Camp Street, authorities said Monday morning.

NOPD Officer Chris Abbott — on a security detail for the Hurstville Security District — was patrolling near Leontine and Camp streets shortly before 1:15 a.m. Monday, July 24, “when an unknown vehicle approached from the rear at a high rate of speed,” according to a NOPD news release.

“The officer pulled to the side of the road and the other vehicle slowed as it passed the officer’s car,” according to the report. “An unknown occupant of the vehicle fired a weapon multiple times at the officer, striking him once.”

The gunshot hit the officer in the leg, and he was treated at the hospital and listed in good condition afterward, officials said. The vehicle used in the shooting was a “dark SUV,” and an image of it was captured on surveillance camera, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.