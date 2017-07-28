Man wanted on assault charge after Washington Avenue shooting, police say

Detectives are seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident on Washington Avenue earlier this week, New Orleans police said.

Jonathan Rudison, 29, is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Baronne Street, according to a NOPD report. The victim told police she was walking near the intersection when she heard gunshots, and took cover to escape the, the report states.

“Through the course of the investigation, Rudison was identified as the perpetrator in the incident,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.