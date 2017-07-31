Man shot on South Claiborne Avenue, police say

A man shot was in the thigh Saturday afternoon on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said.

The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 29, near South Claiborne and Leonidas Street, said NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney. The victim, a 65-year-old man, heard gunfire and later realized later in the day he had been hit in the thigh, so he went to the hospital in a private vehicle and was listed in good condition afterward, according to police reports.

Police had also responded to a report Saturday of a shooting at Hickory and Eagle streets, but that was determined to be a duplicate of the call reporting the shooting on South Claiborne, Looney said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.