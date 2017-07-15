Man robbed on Louisiana Avenue, police say

A man was robbed of cash Friday night on Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was near South Robertson and Louisiana shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, July 14, when he was confronted by two men who pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings, according to the initial NOPD report. He handed over $900, and they left, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.