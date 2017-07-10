Man injured in gunfire on Martin Luther King Boulevard, police say

A man standing on Martin Luther King Boulevard was injured when gunfire broke out Sunday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was standing in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9, when “someone began firing shots,” according to the NOPD report. “The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.