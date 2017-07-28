Man cut in carjacking on Tchoupitoulas, police say

A man in his 50s suffered two lacerations during a carjacking overnight on Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans police said Friday morning.

The victim was in the 3900 block of Tchoupitoulas (between General Taylor and Constantinople streets) shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, when he was attacked from behind, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The perpetrator demanded the victim’s money and keys and the victim complied,” the report states. “The victim was then struck in his back twice and sustained two lacerations, and was transported to the local hospital by EMS.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.