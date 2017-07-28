Magazine businesses band together Saturday for fifth annual “Cool Down Block Party”
Restaurants, cafes, shops and galleries on Magazine Street will all keep their doors open until sundown Saturday with special music and food alongside sales for the fifth annual “Cool Down Block Party.”
The block party will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 29, in the three blocks just downriver from Napoleon Avenue, according to the event announcement:
Businesses between the 4100 and 4300 blocks of Magazine Street (Napoleon to Marengo) will be open late and celebrating with special discounts, live music, complimentary drinks and more.
Come out and join us for this family friendly event. Pets are welcome to join in the festivities as well! N.O. Fleas Market and the LASPCA will be hosting adorable, adoption-ready dogs to meet and play with!
An array of local musicians will be highlighting their diverse talents in various shops along the route. Drinks, appetizers and more will be complimentary and readily available.