Local lifestyle brand hosts 5th annual B.L.V.D. Fest (photos)

The crowd dances at BLVD Fest. The 5th annual BLVD Fest took place on Saturday, July 8. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The 5th annual B.L.V.D. festival took place on Saturday, July 8. The event, put on by New Orleans-based lifestyle brand B.L.V.D. Etiquette featured short sets by 23 different musicians and DJs.
The event also featured a toy and canned food drive. La Cubana and Chef D’Z Cafe served food.
James Seville performs at BLVD Fest. The 5th annual BLVD Fest took place on Saturday, July 8. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Suhayla Chirdon dances to DJ FTK. The 5th annual BLVD Fest took place on Saturday, July 8. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Shawney’s Healthy Essentials was on site with products for sale. The 5th annual BLVD Fest took place on Saturday, July 8. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
La Cubana sold food at BLVD Fest. The 5th annual BLVD Fest took place on Saturday, July 8. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Brandon Ares performs at BLVD fest. The 5th annual BLVD Fest took place on Saturday, July 8. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A toy and food drive was part of the BLVD Fest. The 5th annual BLVD Fest took place on Saturday, July 8. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Derelyn Marie performs at the BLVD Fest. The 5th annual BLVD Fest took place on Saturday, July 8. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)