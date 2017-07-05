Home invasion on Broadway; shooting on Marengo and carjacking on South Liberty, police say

Three people were threatened at gunpoint in a home invasion Tuesday afternoon on Broadway Street in the university area, while a woman was shot on Marengo Street and two other people were robbed on South Liberty earlier in the holiday weekend, New Orleans police said.

Two men and a woman, all in their early 20s, were inside a home in the 1900 block of Broadway (near Cohn Street) around 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, when “an unknown male walked through an unlocked back door armed with a handgun looking for an unknown male,” according to the initial NOPD report. “He pointed the gun at the victims asking where the male was.

“The victims responded they didn’t know [as] they had recently moved to the location,” the report continues. “The subject made several threats and comments then fled out the back door.”

The shooting and the carjacking both took place within half an hour of one another early Saturday, July 1, those reports show.

Around 12:40 a.m., a woman in her 30s was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle stopped in the 1800 block of Marengo Street (near Baronne) when two assailants approached either side of the vehicle, the report in that case states. The driver began to pull away, and the gunman on the passenger side began shooting, striking the passenger in the back, said NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states.

Around 1 a.m., a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s were parking in the 4900 block of South Liberty (between Robert and Upperline Streets) when two men approached either side of their vehicle.

“The subjects demanded the victims’ property, and the victims both complied,” the report states. “The subjects then fled in the victims’ vehicle, which was recovered a short time later.”

Anyone with information about any of the above cases is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.