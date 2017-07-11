Guns, drugs seized in Carrollton traffic stops; one led to crash on Panola, police say

Two separate recent traffic stops in the Carrollton area led officers to guns and drugs, and one of them resulted in a crash on Panola Street, New Orleans police said.

The first stop took place on Thursday afternoon (July 6) on South Carrollton Avenue near Earhart Boulevard, according to the NOPD report:

At approximately 4:24 p.m. on July 6, 2017, Officer Alexander Winks conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. The driver, identified as Caresses Perique, 31, provided the officer with his license without incident and when the officer ran the driver’s name through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it revealed that Perique had an outstanding warrant for criminal damage to property from an incident on April 5, 2017. After checking the driver’s name, the officer approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and observed Perique with his left hand wedged between the bottom of the driver’s seat and the door. Officer Winks then ordered Perique out of the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. Winks and another officer who arrived on the scene began to search the vehicle and they located a silver and black semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat. The firearm had one live round in the chamber and six live rounds in the magazine. Due to the discovery of the handgun, the officer conducted another records check and discovered Perique had been convicted of a felony in 2012 so he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Due to the fact the weapon had been reported stolen from Slidell, Louisiana, Perique was also charged with possession of stolen property.

The second case took place about two hours later the same day, and began with a traffic stop attempt on South Claiborne Avenue and ended when the fleeing suspects crashed on Panola Street, the report in that case states:

At approximately 6:48 p.m., on July 6, 2017, Second District officers Russell Gary and Jason Jorgenson initiated a traffic stop that led to a drug law violation at the intersection of Panola and Lowerline streets. While on proactive patrol in the area, the officers observed a blue Toyota Yaris occupied by two males traveling westbound on South Claiborne Avenue. The occupants were not wearing seatbelts so the officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle’s driver ignored the officers signal to stop and began traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on South Claiborne. The officers kept a safe distance but continued following the vehicle. The driver made a right turn from the middle lane of South Claiborne onto South Carrollton, then made a left turn onto Panola. In the 7400 block of Panola Street the blue Toyota collided with another car. Officers arrived on the scene to render aid to the occupants of both vehicles and the driver, identified as Michael Griffin, 22, was observed attempting to flee the scene on foot. Griffin was immediately apprehended by Officer Jorgenson. The passenger, later identified as Rayshawn Adams, 21, also fled the scene but was apprehended by Officer Gary after attempting to hide under the raised foundation of a nearby residence. Griffin was armed with a semi-auto handgun concealed in the waistband of his pants. A subsequent search of the area underneath the residence where Adams was found produced another semi-auto handgun that had been reported stolen from the 1600 block of Arts Street. A search of the Toyota Yaris revealed two quart-sized plastic bags of marijuana. A criminal history check of Rayshawn Adams revealed a felony conviction in 2012 so he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Michael Griffin is hospitalized for injuries sustained in the car crash, but upon his release he will be charged with reckless operation of a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, plus additional outstanding warrants.

A booking photo of Griffin was not available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.