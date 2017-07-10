Five armed robbery incidents reported around Uptown over the weekend, police say

Five armed robbery incidents were reported around Uptown New Orleans over the weekend along St. Charles Avenue, Louisiana Avenue Parkway, South Rampart Street and St. Andrew Street, police said.

Around 10:20 p.m. Friday, July 7, two women and a man — all in their early 20s — were standing near Lowerline and St. Charles Avenue when a gold Camry pulled up and a man inside rolled down the window and demanded money, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victims ignored the subject; he then exited the vehicle, produced a knife, and threatened to harm the victims,” the report states. “The subject again demanded the victim’s property and the victims complied. The subject fled in an unknown direction.”

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a man in his early 20s was talking with an acquaintance in the 3600 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway when “three unknown subjects approached and physically assaulted the victim,” the report states. “One of the subjects pointed a gun and took the victim’s wallet and keys and fled in the victim’s vehicle.”

Around 6:40 p.m. the same day, a male victim was in the 2700 block of South Rampart Street was confronted by two boys — one 13 and the other 14 — in the 2700 block of South Rampart, according to the report in that case.

“One of the subjects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his car keys,” the report states. “The victim complied and the subjects jumped into his blue Toyota Corolla and fled. The car was recovered and perpetrators were later apprehended.”

The suspects’ names were not released because of NOPD policy and state law prohibiting juvenile suspects from being named.

Around 2:45 a.m. Monday, a 30-year-old woman was walking in the 1200 block of St. Andrew Street “when a black luxury sedan occupied by four individuals wearing mask pulled up,” according to the report in that case. “One of the subjects jumped out of the rear of the vehicle armed with a rifle looking weapon. The subject demanded the victim’s property and she refused; then he got back into the vehicle and fled.”

Minutes later, another woman in her 30s was in the 3300 block of St. Charles Avenue when two assailants approached and one grabbed her bag, knocking her off balance, according to the report in that case. “The subject produced a pistol from his waistband and struck the victim in the back of her head with the butt of the gun and they both fled,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available, but anyone with information in the above cases is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.