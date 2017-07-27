Fire burns homes in Irish Channel

A two-alarm fire burned two residences on the corner of Chippewa and First street in the Irish Channel. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
On Thursday, July 27, a two-alarm fire burned two homes at the corner of Chippewa and First street in the Irish Channel. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Witnesses say that the fire began around 2:30.
