Democratic women’s group issues dual endorsements in City Council races

Two each of the six candidates running in both the District A and B City Council races won dual endorsements this weekend of the Independent Women’s Organization, a citywide assembly of Democratic women.

In District A, Joe Giarrusso and Aylin Maklansky shared the IWO endorsement.

“I am committed to being a warrior on issues of equity, equal pay, domestic violence, access to healthcare and childcare and expanded economic opportunities for all people to build a more resilient city where our people, families, and businesses can thrive,” Maklansky said in a statement afterward.

“So humbled to have received endorsement of IWO New Orleans last night!” Giarrusso said on Facebook, noting that the previous week he also won endorsements from current District A City Councilwoman Susan Guidry and other groups. “Together, let’s fight for #BetterNewOrleans & #IncomeEquality!”

Neither Giarrusso nor Maklansky mentioned in their statements that they were sharing the IWO endorsement.

In District B, the IWO endorsed Seth Bloom and Timothy David Ray, though neither had issued statements on the endorsements by Monday morning.

Previously, the AFL-CIO had likewise given dual endorsements in the District B race, choosing Ray and Jay Banks, in addition to picking Giarrusso in District A.

Prior to Saturday’s forum, the IWO had issued written questionnaires to all the candidates on issues such as increasing female representation and diversity in city government and preventing domestic violence. Their written responses have been posted online.

Among the other endorsements by the IWO on Saturday, they chose LaToya Cantrell for mayor. The full list can be found at the organization’s website.